Morgan’s New Plus 8 GTR With a BMW V8 Looks Almost Modern Thanks to Wild Aero

As the first in a line of several Morgan special projects to commence in 2021, just nine examples of the newly unveiled Plus 8 GTR will be built, powered by the 4.8-liter BMW N62 engine that originally produced 362 horsepower in the now discontinued Aero-chassis Plus 8 series. These naturally-aspirated V8s will be retuned for 2021, along with some mechanical upgrades done to the Plus 8 rolling chassis Morgan has re-acquired from a third party following a discontinued project. Produced before 2018, these are now perfectly suitable for its market-specific Plus 8 GTR series.

Morgan says it has fixed allocations for both the six-speed manual or ZF six-speed automatic gearbox options, while the body of the GTRs brings back the high shoulder line, something we haven't seen on a traditional Morgan body for decades. Previously, from 1968 to 2004, Plus 8 models used Morgan’s traditional steel chassis combined with Rover V8 engines.