Horrible Australian Human Arrested After Stabbing Dog Twice While Stealing Car

Surely solidifying his place on humanity's master list of bad people if there ever was one, an Australian man has been arrested in Perth after stabbing a dog twice during his second car theft of the day on Sunday afternoon. From News.com.au, a 24-year-old male car thief threatened onlookers with a knife after crashing the first car he stole. He then broke into a second car, a van that was parked outside of a liquor store and occupied by Henry, a 15-year-old terrier who happens to be deaf. At some point, Henry was stabbed twice in the chest.

Gofundme Henry, looking contemplative.

The suspect was later caught, arrested, and charged with two counts of stealing a motor vehicle, one count of animal cruelty, along with two other, undisclosed charges. Henry, meanwhile, was reportedly rushed to the Animal Hospital at Murdoch University in critical condition. A Gofundme page was set up to help pay for the terrier's treatment. "Henry has lost a lot of blood and requires transfusions, consistent pain relief, and surgery,” the site reads. “This page is being set up for those who want to contribute to saving Henry’s life."

Gofundme