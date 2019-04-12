Watch a Heroic Dog Save a Pup From Getting Crushed by a Mazda CX-5

It's never good to see a flash of dog run past your rear-view mirror when you're backing up a car, but that's exactly what had one Mazda CX-5 driver very, very concerned. And for good reason, as a video from a home security system shows the near-death encounter for a little Chihuahua.

"First I thought I had crushed my dog," the driver notes in a video caption.

Yet the video of the driveway itself captured something even more incredible—a true act of doggo-saves-doggo heroism.