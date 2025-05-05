Watch the Ford Mustang GTD Nurburgring Record Run With No BS Music or Camera Cuts

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

If you have 6:52.072 of free time and enjoy the sound of a $325,000 pony car (or supercharged V8s, in general), then Ford just posted a video that’ll tickle your ears.

As you may have heard, the Blue Oval headed to the Nürburgring Nordschleife again with its monster Mustang, the GTD. The result was another sub-seven-minute lap, but it was more than five seconds faster than the team’s last visit. And now, you can get a from-the-cockpit view of the record-breaking lap yourself.

Although your audio system of choice is unlikely to play back the claimed 815 horsepower under the Mustang GTD’s hood, you’ll get the gist. And it’s a loud and quick one as pro driver Dirk Müller goes for a not-so-leisurely lap around the Green Hell.

The Mustang GTD, which is slated to start production soon, is one of the mightiest street legal cars out there. Sure, there are faster production cars, but the GTD’s performance is on par with other six-figure supercars that have looped the ‘Ring—and it’s quicker than any other American car around the track.

Its 202-mph top speed is definitely more exhilarating than riding a bicycle around the famed track.