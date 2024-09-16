Ford Mustang GTD Will Have 815 HP and a 202-MPH Top Speed

It’s official: the 2025 Ford Mustang GTD is certified crazy-powerful. We know it’s been training for some PR lap times at the Nürburgring recently, but now we know its vitals. The Mustang GTD pushes the limits with 815 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque.

Unveiled in August of last year, the track-focused, street-legal Mustang variant was more than the rumors suggested. Staff Writer James Gilboy wrote at the time, “It’s like if Ford loaded a Shelby GT500 and a Porsche 911 GT2 RS into a blender with an F-22 Raptor.” Sounds exciting, eh? And that is exactly Ford’s plan, to bring racing performance to the masses, even if that meant sacrificing the hallowed Ford GT.

Wait? Masses? The GTD costs $325,000! OK, fair point. A Mustang EcoBoost Fastback starts at $31,920, so perhaps if the GTD dropped a zero … but that’s not the point nor the target audience.

There were more than 7,500 handraisers by the time the Mustang GTD order books closed. Notably, only 20 percent were from North America, which proves the Mustang brand has cache across both ponds. Now, who will actually get to own one is Ford’s decision since the automaker plans to limit production to 2,000 units.

Ford boss Jim Farley once said on the Top Gear podcast, “What we want to do with the company is connect our investment in racing to actual derivatives customers can buy. And we get more turned on by having a [Mustang] GTD or a Dark Horse Mustang than we are a prototype car.”

Ford

The all-new Mustang GTD builds on that investment for motorsports enthusiasts and anyone else who appreciates performance engineering. Its supercharged 5.2-liter V8 features a dry-sump oil system—a Mustang first—that facilitates a maximum engine speed of 7,650 rpm, which is 100 rpm more than the previous 5.2-liter V8.

Thanks to an updated intake and exhaust, a standard titanium exhaust, and a smaller supercharger pulley, the Mustang GTD is able to reach its high-output power ratings and top speed of 202 mph. A Drag Reduction System assists with the latter. Depending on performance conditions, the system will change the angle of the rear wing as well as activate the front flaps for the best balance of speed and aero.

“We’ve been laser focused since day 1 to make Mustang GTD the first-ever supercar with world-class performance and the soul of a Mustang,” said Greg Goodall, Mustang GTD Chief Program Engineer. “We can’t wait to deliver on our sub-7-minute [Nürburgring] promise to GTD customers.”

We can’t wait, either.