The Ford Mustang GTD Sounds Good Lapping the Nurburgring. But Is It $325K Good?

Even though Ford has already announced the Mustang GTD and even shown it off at various events, the car is still undergoing testing at the Nürburgring. It seems fine-tuning steering, brakes, and suspension will continue until production models are in customers’ hands. It’s a good thing Ford’s still doing it, too, as that means we get more spy videos like this one, in which we watch it carve up Germany’s most famous track and listen to its supercharged V8.

The Mustang GTD is impressive in so many ways, from its sophisticated chassis upgrades to its inboard pushrod-actuated rear suspension. But being an American muscle car, the focal point is its engine. The 5.2-liter supercharged V8 makes over 800 horsepower and gives the GTD a top speed of over 190 mph. Unfortunately, in this video it doesn’t sound that much more special than a Mustang Dark Horse, which sells for less than a third of the price. And that’s even with the GTD’s Akrapovic titanium exhaust.

Obviously, it sounds good. It sounds very good. But I’m not quite so sure it sounds $325,000 good. Especially when you can get the absolutely spine-tingling Corvette Z06 for half the money. As far as American V8s go, the Mustang GTD has a pretty typical song.

Of course, the Mustang GTD is far more special than the noise of its exhaust. Thanks to that trick suspension, low 3,268-pound curb weight, and extreme aero (look at that wing), the Mustang GTD is far closer to the GT3 race car than the Dark Horse. Judging by how quickly it seems to change direction and handle even the bumpiest parts of the ‘Ring, it should live up to the hype.

There are still a few months at least before Ford starts delivering Mustang GTDs to customers, with a late 2024 release at the earliest. Should this video drive you to submit an application to buy one, you’re unfortunately out of luck. The application process is now closed, and all GTD allocations have already been decided. Those prospective customers are currently choosing their colors and options, no doubt excited about getting their hands on the most ferocious Mustang in history. Even if it is still a bummer that Ford won’t paint it in fans’ favorite color.

