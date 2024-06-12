This Is What a $325K Ford Mustang GTD Interior Looks Like

Most of the $325,000 that people will pay for the 2025 Ford Mustang GTD will go toward its performance, which is unrivaled by any factory Mustang in history. Still, you'd expect even a track car at that price to have a markedly better interior than a regular Mustang. And the GTD does, with plentiful high-end materials—but are they enough? That’s up to you to decide.

Ford will show off the Mustang GTD's interior to the public for the first time this weekend, at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Sidling in through the door, GTD buyers will slump into standard Recaro bucket seats and cast eyes on an interior bedecked in carbon fiber and leather. A rotary dial shifter (available in titanium) shares the center stack with a pair of new buttons that activate the front-axle lift, and can pull up the Track Apps page in the car's 13.2-inch touchscreen.

Some sound deadening is stripped back in cars with the Performance Package, though that's kept out of the driver's sight. What isn't is the GTD's mesmerizing rear suspension, though the production cars won't have those zip ties.

2025 Ford Mustang GTD interior views. Ford

Dead center in front of said driver is a unique, flat-bottomed steering wheel, which Ford has clad in leather, carbon fiber, and Dinamica, a "microsuede" that's derived from polyester. It features extra driver controls with buttons to adjust suspension firmness and exhaust mode, and it’s backed by 3D-printed titanium paddle shifters with a hexagonal pattern for grip. Behind them is a 12.4-inch configurable digital cluster, which has a special track mode that hides all unnecessary info; only the tachometer and gear display are shown.

The interior is a big upgrade over a regular Mustang's, though whether it befits a $325,000 car is up to you. That is, if you have both the money to make Ford care about your opinion and the C.V. to make it consider you as a GTD buyer to begin with. They'll be sold to applicants only, and those who are anything other than ride-or-die for its iconic pony car need not apply. Ford already has more takers than cars available, and I suspect that'd be the case even if every GTD shipped with the cheapest interior possible. Saves weight, man.

2025 Ford Mustang GTD interior. Ford