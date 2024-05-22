Over 7,500 People Applied to Buy the $325,000 Ford Mustang GTD Last Month

Reservations for the $325,000 Ford Mustang GTD are officially closed in the U.S. and Canada, with build slots having been filled through 2025 and 2026. In just over a single month, the Mustang GTD racked up over 7,500 applications, and Ford is celebrating by taking its supercar abroad, where the Mustang GTD will go on a world tour, debuting in Europe at Le Mans before going on to the 24 Hours of Spa, then Goodwood, and, finally, to the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

That's a bit of bad news for those of you who forgot to submit your applications for a chance to own one of the monstrous Mustangs, which will target output of more than 800 horsepower from the GTD's supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine. Ford says that applicants cover a large cross-section of people, but, as you would expect, interest has largely come from motorsport enthusiasts. We can expect there to be one or two prospective resellers in the mix, too, although Ford hasn't yet disclosed any strict terms and conditions for buyers.

Interestingly enough, only 20 percent of the 7,500 American and Canadian applicants say that they own a "own a competitor’s vehicle with a similar level of performance." Meaning that current owners of cars such as the Porsche 911 GT3 RS make up a minority among those looking to own a Mustang GTD after production kicks off in the next few years. And Ford adds that 25 percent of applicants, or one in four, currently own a Mustang.

The Ford Mustang GTD is still currently in development and has yet to reach production, though it will only be a limited production run at that. Ford plans to release a video series that details the engineering and development of the Grand Touring Daytona, and the series is kicking off ahead of the supercar's big debut at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. One major purpose of the tour is to continue the GTD's ongoing testing, which kicked off at circuits such as Sebring International Raceway and Virginia International Raceway.

In a statement, Ford said that the online application window in North America is closed, however, reservations in Mexico have yet to conclude. In fact, they are still due to open in June of this year. It's unclear how long that window will remain open, but Mexico's applications will begin around the same time as those for customers in Europe and the Middle East. The European debut and eventual tour will serve as a preface to a timed run at the Nürburgring later this year, where Ford is aiming for the Mustang GTD to lap the Green Hell in under seven minutes.