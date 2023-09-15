Here It Is, the First Known 2024 Ford Mustang GT Crash

We all knew it was coming, and now the seal is broken. What appears to be the first reported 2024 Ford Mustang crash has happened. Posted to the r/Mustang subreddit is a blue GT model (that's the one with the V8 but not the all-out Dark Horse) partially parked on a median with its rear wheel not quite pointing where it should be. Look closely near the grille, and you'll notice skid marks on the road that could tell us what happened here.

Reddit / domesticdonkey

The post doesn't give much detail into what happened here, but we've seen enough videos of Mustangs leaving Cars & Coffee meets to have a pretty good idea. Not helping things is the fact that this little incident appears to have happened in a residential area right in front of a building that may or may not be a school—peep the fence poster that says "BE KIND" on it in colorful and kid-friendly script.

If you're new around here, Ford Mustangs (or, more accurately, Ford Mustang drivers) have a bit of a reputation for being unable to keep their muscle cars on the straight and narrow. Over the years, the internet has seen countless videos of Mustangs attempting to show off a little on a public road only to lose control and eat it in front of (or into) a crowd. Like this one. Or this one. Or this one which reportedly resulted in the death of a dog.

For the 2024 model year, the Mustang was redesigned, entering its seventh generation. You can read staff writer Peter Nelson's first impressions of the GT here (spoiler alert, he liked it), but, for what it's worth, it doesn't seem like the model has shed its crash-prone ways.

Even pointed in the wrong direction and wounded, though, that blue paint really pops in the right light.