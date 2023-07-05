2024 Ford Maverick Loses Standard Hybrid, Now a $1,500 Option

Of all the things to love about Ford's smallest pickup, the Maverick's standard hybrid powertrain is near the top of the list. Too bad Ford massively underestimated how much people would like it. Hybrids have been in short supply since launch, and to fix that, the 2024 Ford Maverick... is dropping the electrified powertrain as standard. Yup, it's an EcoBoost unless you request otherwise now, and you also have to pay a $1,500 premium for the hybrid.

As reported by Ford Authority and confirmed to The Drive by Ford, the next model year of Maverick will get the 2.0-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo engine as its base powertrain. The 2.5-liter hybrid isn't going away, it's just becoming optional. The gas-only model starts at $24,995 including delivery while the battery-assisted pickup kicks off at $26,495.

2022 Ford Maverick hybrid. James Gilboy

The Ford Maverick launched with the hybrid as its base engine and the 2.0-liter turbo as an option, which later became available at no cost. Customers have overwhelmingly favored the thrifty hybrid, however, with estimates of up to 80 percent of Maverick demand being for the hybrid according to Maverick Truck Club forum users. (That's because it's arguably the best cheap American car since the Model T.)

Ford simply misjudged what kind of Mavericks people wanted, which in conjunction with supply chain issues has led to a drastic under-supply of hybrids. There's been a waiting list for them basically since launch, forcing Ford to push back some orders to subsequent model years. This could repeat for 2024 models, for which orders will reportedly open in less than two weeks.

2022 Ford Maverick hybrid interior. James Gilboy

Aside from the base model's powertrain switch, the 2024 Ford Maverick is expected to bring the introduction of a street performance model—possibly a Maverick ST. Prototypes have reportedly been sighted with both hybrid and EcoBoost powertrains, leading to speculation that it could instead be a suspension package rather than a distinct trim. In either case, it's probably the thing most worth getting excited about for the 2024 Maverick if Ford still isn't ramping up hybrid production. Of course, that just leaves room for the U.S.-bound Ram Rampage.