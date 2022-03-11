2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid Review: Return of the Great American Economy Car

Driving the Ford Maverick Hybrid

As you can probably guess, that kind of power doesn't make the Maverick quick, though the CVT does optimize for what power is there, delivering a... saunter forward when called on. Throttle and brake response are smooth, steering is neither too heavy nor too floaty, and it turned corners with modest, poised body roll. The Maverick tries to run on electric power whenever possible, which is part of why it scores nearly double the gas mileage of any other truck on sale in America. I averaged 44 mpg in my week with it—in a truck! That was a pleasant week, too, because the Maverick is remarkably refined for its price.

Cruising around Colorado's Front Range, I found its interior very quiet at all speeds, with almost no road or wind noise to challenge an over-performing stereo with solid bass and Bluetooth compatibility. The seats were comfortable and the ride pleasant, and because the Maverick is a crew-cab, it's spacious enough in all dimensions even for six-foot-five Giga Chads. I'm speaking, of course, of our Trucks Editor Caleb Jacobs, whose thoughts on the Maverick can be read here, and who has confided in me he is considering buying one. [Ed. note: I don’t know what a "Giga Chad" is, but that’s my height, title, and name, so I must be one. And yeah, I think I’m placing my order later this year! -- CJ]

That's how much room the Maverick has for people, never mind their belongings, which can be stowed in plentiful interior storage including a compartment under the back seat. Or the bed, whose low tailgate relative to other modern trucks made it comparatively easy to load. It only measures 4.5 feet long, but that's plenty for someone who only needs a pickup bed on occasion: for hauling branches to the dump, or retrieving bulky car parts from their dad's garage—like I did. It's just enough of a truck to come in clutch when you need one, but not enough of one to be a bear to live with.