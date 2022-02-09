2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Review: Just the Right Amount of Truck

“Are you sure they are all going to fit?” It was a very valid question from my wife as I sought to install our kids' car seats—all three of them—into the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz from our family's Volvo XC90. Honestly, I wasn’t sure. And that became a sort of running theme with my time in the Santa Cruz.

Hyundai bills the Santa Cruz compact crossover truck as a rugged compatriot for families who don’t need a full-size pickup, but still want that level of utility and capability. But it’s on the smaller side of nearly everything, including its Honda Ridgeline-inspired bed trunk, and came to our snowy mountain compound riding all-season tires. And even being the small truck evangelist that I am, proclaiming the aforementioned Ridgeline as "all the truck you’d ever need," I had some concerns here. Would all three car seats fit? Would it make it up and down the icy dirt roads of our rural Utah neighborhood? Could we drive into the ice-packed forest trails near our house? Would we even be able to shove the two-seat stroller into the small bed and close the tonneau cover?

Most of these questions would be foregone conclusions for any other truck on the market, but the Santa Cruz isn’t just any other truck on the market. As with everything coming out of Hyundai as of late, the engineering team did its homework and built something that’s more capable than its specs and all-season tires let on.