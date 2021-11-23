2022 Hyundai Elantra N First Drive Review: You Can’t Spell Fun Without N

Out of all the established automotive nameplates, I cannot think of one that is more painfully milquetoast and average than the Hyundai Elantra. As sharply styled and objectively good as current-gen Elantra is, nothing about the word "Elantra" illicits passion or indeed any sort of notable emotion—partly because, out of all of the mainstream compact sedans (still) around, the Elantra is near the bottom of the scale when it comes to performance pedigree. That is until the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N came along.

Think about it: The Mazda3 has always been fun, the Toyota Corolla looks and drives quite sharply these days and has its Initial D connection, the Volkswagen Jetta has the GLI and the implicit (however misguided) autobahn-ability on the basis of it being German, the Subaru Impreza has its extensive WRC history, and even the Nissan Sentra has its SE-R glory days to look back on, to say nothing of the tuner darlings that are the Honda Civic and VW Golf. Sure, the Elantra, does have the Sport model from the previous generation and the current, mildly sporty N-Line edition isn't bad, but you just don't see that many copies of Hyundai's compact sedan at Cars and Coffee.

Predictably, that'll stop with the Elantra N—a full-on high-performance Elantra built to take on the red-H Civics and 315-horsepower Golfs of the world and give the Elantra name some much-needed cool points.