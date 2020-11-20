2021 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo Hatchback Review: Halfway to Mazdaspeed Ain't a Bad Place to Be

Torque of the Town

Together, the above mean that on the scale of Taco Bell mild to straight-up bear spray, this hatch comes in somewhere around Frank's Red Hot. The 2.5 delivers a solid wallop of torque down low, producing nearly its peak before 2,000 rpm, and pushing the 3 Turbo off the line in a way front-drive hatches struggle to match. A first gear that goes just past 30 mph gives it a GTI-like dash to that speed, measured at 2.6 seconds, though beyond 30, things begin to slow down.

Four seconds of uninspiring second-gear hum later, the Mazda touched 60, and in highway-passing third gear, acceleration wasn't anything to write home about. Accounting for Colorado's power-sapping high altitude, the Mazda3 Turbo seems about as quick as a Subaru WRX, doing zip to 60 in the low sixes, and not pulling hard beyond there.

A broad torque band and spaced-out low gears, however, mean the car rarely needs to shift when the road gets its twistiest, and when it does, the changes are smooth and snappy, even more so in Sport mode. It holds its revs through corners rather than upshifting early, and under heavy braking, it downshifts to keep revs up. If there's one flaw to this otherwise strong six-speed auto, it's a tendency to get confused over whether it should be in fifth or sixth going uphill in the mid-upper 50s. It jerks back and forth, seemingly unhappy with either gear's ability to maximize fuel economy, strong though it may be—I averaged about 33 mpg on a long drive.