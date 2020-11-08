It's not awful, but the decor does feel extremely anonymous, like a very cluttered hotel room. You can't be too choosy when shopping mid-range trackside condos, though there are a few of these complexes at other NASCAR tracks like Texas Motor Speedway. You also get four parking spots and guaranteed race day tickets at CMS every year if you want to descend from your tower and grab some gut-busting speedway food when the circus comes to town.

These buildings made headlines in May when NASCAR decided to run the iconic Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte without spectators in the early days of the pandemic; since the units are private property, owners were allowed to host or rent out their condos to deep-pocketed superfans in accordance with local health regulations. Still, Unit 3B here has actually been on sale for over a year with a $50,000 price chop in recent months. I have a feeling the right negotiator could get it down to $500K even.

Most NASCAR venues reopened to limited in-person spectators starting in late June, with masks required and stands set up for physical distancing. Doesn't this sound like a much better time? And hear me out: Charlotte Motor Speedway plays host to far more than NASCAR. You could wake up even on a quiet day, look out the window, throw on some closed-toed shoes and rally-appropriate clothing and join one of the Richard Petty driving experience sessions. Or Ford Performance racing school. Or pluck a Lamborghini Huracan from the selection of Xtreme Xperience. Or check out what's happening at the complex's four-wide drag strip.

The Speedway is only about 30 minutes from the airport, so if full-time track life doesn't suit you for whatever reason, you could fly in for the weekend and soak up all the engine whine you can handle from your condo and decompress. Think it over. And call me when you're ready for a visit.