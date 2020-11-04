Seeing functional classic cars sell on Bring a Trailer for questionably high prices is nothing new, but a sum recently paid by somebody in exchange for a non-functional scale model of a classic car is raising some eyebrows. Sold for a cheeky $201,007 is a 1:1-scale Aston Martin DB5 Bond car model that, despite being the same size as a real DB5, doesn't feature a powertrain and therefore doesn't actually function like a real, working motor vehicle.

Built by the seller to mimic the James Bond's DB5 that first appeared in 1964's Goldfinger, its handmade fiberglass body is, according to the listing, "supported by a tube steel structure and mounted on a ladder frame with modified trailer axles" while lights, the front grille, badges, and trim have apparently been sourced from Aston Martin. Those freaking out about its seemingly exorbitant price should know that it shows a mere 007 miles on its fake odometer. Get it?