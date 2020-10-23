You’re Gonna Like the Way This Vintage Microcar Auction Makes You Feel. We Guarantee It

A couple of the offerings are also set up as commercial vehicles, or police cars, like these three. The 1958 Goggomobil TL-250 on the left is painted up as a Dubble Bubble gum truck, which is cute. And with 14 horsepower, it can haul around so much gum, you wouldn't believe it.

The car in the middle is a 1948 Crosley CC Four, known as the "Happy Wagon" because it delivers ice cream. It's actually a restored version of one of 12 identical cars actually used to deliver ice cream back in its day. It has coolers, ice cream scoops, and even a uniform to go along with it. I'm not sure if roleplaying as a 1940s ice cream man is in style yet, but you could be a real trendsetter here.

Also available is a 1970 Subaru 360 police car in New Zealand Transportation Ministry livery. The 360 was actually Subaru's first automobile and is in the "Kei" class of vehicles in Japan. That means it's very small, very light, and very slow. As the ad states, you're unlikely to catch any speeders in this car. The 360's inline two-cylinder engine is rated at just 25 horsepower.

Isettas