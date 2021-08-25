2021 Hyundai Veloster N Review: Keeps the Kid in You Alive

My brother recently got a mini Aussie puppy. His name is Mochi. Mochi has so much goddamn energy it's sometimes unbelievable. When Mochi is "on" (as he oftentimes is) he's breathtakingly excitable—a Tasmanian Devil-whirl of prancing paws—and interprets literally any kind of interaction or stimulation as an invitation to play. (Dog tax below.)

Only the passenger side features the rear door, so to sit behind the driver you have to slide over some cupholders and a cubby that Hyundai placed in the middle of the rear bench seat. Legroom is decent, but you'll have to duck your head getting in and out of that back seat because of the sloping roof.

Electric blue contrast stitching lines the cloth seats and the steering wheel features two blue buttons: one to select drive modes with and the other, decorated with a picture of a checkered flag, engages N Grin Shift mode—or NGS, and no, I'm not joking—which increases the car's torque briefly by seven percent and sharpens up the transmission response for 20 seconds.

The Veloster N is just like Mochi.

By and large, I find many cars today don't have much of a personality. They'll go fast, they'll go slow, and it doesn't seem like they care either way. This is not the case with this Hyundai. It is always raring to go. Always. The lightest touch on the gas pedal results in a downshift even if you don't want it! The Veloster N relishes in going fast—constantly hyping to go 20 mph over any speed limit—and feels tangibly bored and disappointed with you if you drive it too slowly. For those trying to avoid getting a ticket, it's dangerous stuff.

Obviously, I missed the six-speed manual. But I also won't deny the dual-clutch is wonderful, snapping off shifts like a bored high-schooler cracking gum in chem class. It's smooth around town and in traffic and keeps up with you under more demanding driving. Per my own observations, first gear topped out at 35 mph, second gear at 57 mph, and third gear at 80 mph. I know this doesn't sound super atypical, but in a car with a buzzy 275 hp, the gears felt as tall as trees. I could really wind out the engine before I had to shift, which lent to an even greater feeling of urgency to the Veloster N. It's one of the rare cars where you can't go wrong with either gearbox option. Both are fun, and both suit the character of this machine.

The engine isn't much to listen to but, man, does it love a good poking. Revvy as hell, it punches up the rev range with hilarious alacrity. The Veloster N is a case study in quick cars not necessarily being fast cars. Its straight-line acceleration is decent but its fleet-footedness truly shines when being nosed around a tighter curved road.