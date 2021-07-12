Hyundai Veloster Is Dead Except for the N Version

In case you weren't aware, the regular Hyundai Veloster was available with a 147-horsepower, naturally aspirated 2.0-liter or a 1.6-liter turbo making 201 hp. The N takes the best of both, turbocharging two liters of internal combustion to a Civic Type R -rivaling 275 horses fed through a six-speed manual transmission or that newly available eight-speed dual-clutch.

It was a sad day for fun, affordable motoring when the Honda Civic Coupe went away . Now, get ready to break out the car funeral attire once again because Hyundai is discontinuing all versions of the Veloster except for the high-performance Veloster N for the 2022 model year. Brought to our attention by Car and Driver and confirmed via press release, the base Veloster 2.0, 2.0 Premium, R-Spec, Turbo, and Ultimate are all falling by the wayside reportedly due to low market demand, but officially "due to expanded SUV lineup that includes Venue and Kona."

Naturally, the Veloster N was a lot more expensive than the lesser models, starting at more than $33,000. The base 2.0 model can be, er, could've been had for a hair under $20,000. The mid-grade Turbo, meanwhile, came in around the mid-$20,000s.

While it's tempting and easy to say "Meh, the N was the good one anyway" to this news, I've always been of the mind that the more affordable, fun cars there are available, the better. Sure, the N might've always been the one everybody actually wanted but $33,000 is still a decent chunk of change for many. With a bargain-basement starting price that still started with a "1," the standard Hyundai Veloster may just have been the last truly affordable, manual, front-wheel-drive, two-door hatch made for the masses.

If only manual, front-wheel-drive hatches were what the masses wanted.

