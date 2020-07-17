The Honda Fit and Civic Coupe Are Dead

Honda announced today that it will discontinue two of its smallest cars in 2021: the Fit and the coupe version of the Civic.

This is especially bad news for subcompact fans, given that the Fit was perhaps the best option left. The Ford Fiesta, Toyota Yaris, Chevy Sonic and Mazda2 all either left the U.S. already or will soon, leaving the Fit as one of the last B-Spec cars out there worth buying. But no more.

It's even worse news for those of us who want a reasonably-priced regular car that comes with three pedals. Both the Civic Coupe and Fit were offered with a manual transmission, and Honda's is one of the better manuals out there. Combined with the fact that Honda will no longer offer a manual transmission in the Accord next year, this feels like a mini-manual-pocalypse.