The Honda Civic's Manual Gearbox Is Dead For 2021

If you have your heart set on a Honda Civic with a manual transmission, brace yourself for the brand’s latest announcement: the 2021 model will only be available as an automatic. The coupe version of Honda’s compact staple is also discontinued after this model year, as we reported this summer, so your Civic choices just got a lot narrower.

Apparently, sales have been tanking for the two-door version, and Honda says the coupe represents only six percent of the total mix. Coupes and small cars are having a rough go as crossovers take over the world. The hatchback Civic segment, however, is growing; currently, it makes up about 24 percent of Civic sales.

To find a Civic sedan with manual transmission, take a look at the base LX and Sport trim for the model year 2020. It will cost you less, too: the base price of the 2021 Honda Civic Sedan increased by $250, from $21,755 (including destination charges) to $22,005 with an automatic. You’d save even more with a 2020 Civic LX with a manual transmission, which started at $20,955.