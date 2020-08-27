The Honda Civic Type R Looks Extremely Ready for Pace Car Duties

The Boost Blue exterior features a custom graphics package to let you know from afar that yes, this is a Honda. More importantly for pace car duties, it features an interior roll cage, four-point racing harnesses, and a full Honda Performance Development brake package, which includes competition-ready brake rotors, brake pads and stainless steel brake lines.

The real star that will make it as noticeable as possible to both IndyCar drivers and fans alike are all the flashing accessory lights. Holy crap, this thing looks incredible when it's lit up with its pace car lights.

(No matter what your crew chief says, please do not hit the pace car. That's why the lights are really there.)