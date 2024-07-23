2025 Honda Civic Si Adds Heated Seats the Type R Still Doesn’t Have

The Honda Civic got a midcycle update earlier this year, and now it’s the Civic Si’s turn for some useful feature additions. Just like the regular car, the 2025 Si gets a new front fascia, new taillights, and new wheels. Yet, the biggest changes are probably the creature comforts not seen from the outside.

Those include a full-digital instrument cluster screen with shift lights, and heated front seats. Not even the big, bad Civic Type R currently gets the latter. Avid readers of The Drive may recognize both as features that the Touring-based Canadian-spec Civic Si already had from the get-go. The infotainment system also now comes with Google apps built in, too, along with improved Honda Sensing assisted driving tech.

Honda

Notably still missing from the U.S.-spec Si is dual-zone climate control. Canada’s gets better HVAC, plus other exclusive goodies like a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, parking sensors, an auto-dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink, wireless charging, fog lights, and turn signals on the mirrors. You know, just for anyone keeping score.

Whether you opt for an Si or not, all 2025 Civic models benefit from mild tweaks to the frame and chassis that make it better to drive. Honda says new supports in the lower B-pillar and rear door sill improve both torsional and bending rigidity, while the dampers have been retuned to make the most of the stiffer body. As a bonus, rev-matching for the six-speed manual now blips going down from second to first, something it didn’t do before.

Honda

Just like before, the Civic Si is powered by a 1.5-liter turbo-four making 200 horsepower and 192 lb-ft of torque. Notably, this is no more powerful than the new Civic Hybrid (i.e. the upper-trim normie Civic) and actually less torque. That car makes 200 hp and 232 lb-ft but, of course, the Si only comes with three pedals and handles more athletically thanks to a helical limited-slip differential and bigger brakes.

The 2025 Honda Civic Si starts at $31,045, a price bump of $850 over the 2024 model—negligible once you factor in inflation. Also new for 2025 are stickier summer tires available as a $300 option.

