I Have Configured the Perfect 2023 Honda Civic Type R for $44,746

And there isn’t much to choose from. It’s a pretty typical new car configurator where options are incredibly limited or just nonexistent, and a small palette of colors compliments some dealer-installed accessories. But, there are some options that are exclusive to the Type R that can really change the MSRP and add a little spice to the car. Also, there’s a sparse but well-chosen selection of paint colors.

The most important points of any prospective Type R build will be the color and whether or not to go for the optional but lighter $3,100 forged wheels. There are five colors choices: the classic Crystal Black Pearl, Rallye Red, the newly introduced Boost Blue in place of the previous generation’s Aegean Blue, the requisite Championship White, and Sonic Gray Pearl. I have an affinity for Sonic Gray Pearl because it coats my very own 2019 Type R and has a lot of depth beyond being another gray. But for my hypothetical new CTR, I had a colossal debate about whether to choose Rallye Red or Championship White.

Honda

After 2 minutes of internal deliberation, I chose Rallye Red. Yes, the heritage of Champ White has a lot of allure for me, but the FL5 does wear the red really well. As much as Boost Blue is also a great shade blue, I could never match it with the aggressively red interior. Type R heritage be damned, I wish I could spec a black interior for Boost Blue.

Finally, the $3,100 question of the optional forged wheels. I decided not to spend my hypothetical money on them because frankly, there are better options for the same money in the aftermarket. $3,100 isn’t far from a brand-new set of TE37 wheels, or basically any choice of high-quality aftermarket forged wheel. The Honda wheels look kinda cool but you could do better.

The optional wheel. Honda

I also skipped the Alcantara wheel for obvious reasons–it will get gross. I also skipped the $2,250 carbon fiber wing because it seems like a huge waste of money. Honda claims a performance gain, which I bet is marginal at best. Springing for the illuminated door sill trim ($325), the contoured floor mats ($195), the seat back protectors and cargo tray ($236), my total build cost is $44,746 with destination. Not cheap, but just for academic curiosity, adding the just wheels and wing brings that total up to a gasp-inducing $50,096.

There isn’t much to option out but it's a cool way to burn a few minutes. Check it out and report back with your specs in the comments. I won’t judge you for buying the wing.