2022 Honda Civic Si Costs $2,385 More Than the One It Replaces

Unlike its predecessor, however, the newest Si will only be offered as a sedan , but given how many coupes Honda was moving across the board, this likely won't affect many customers out there. What the new Si does retain, is its relative affordability and value factor, offering all performance, tech, and safety equipment as standard. A high-performance summer tire option is the only add-on potential owners can get. Doing so would add $200 to the price.

The new 2022 Honda Civic Si is headed to dealerships later this year, and now we know how much it'll cost. Including a $1,015 destination charge, the hopped-up Civic will set you back $28,315, which is exactly $2,385 more than the previous-gen Civic Si .

While dropping close to $30,000 on a Civic may be a tough pillow to swallow for some, it's worth noting that this new Si isn't just an all-new vehicle from a platform and drivetrain perspective, but it also borrows many go-fast bits from its more expensive sibling, the Civic Type R. In fact, the 2021 Type R LE our very own Kristen Lee reviewed recently came in at a steep $44,990. That's a difference of nearly $17,000.

Of course, a brand-new Type R is also in the works and should join the Civic lineup sometime soon. With the year quickly coming to an end and teased with a "2022 introduction" by Honda, it's likely that we'll know more about the 2022 Type R over the next few weeks.

Still, with a considerably cheaper price tag, a 200-hp, 1.5-liter four-cylinder turbo engine, and most importantly, a six-speed manual transmission, the Si promises to be a value-packed proposition and the sweet spot of the Civic lineup. We will actually be driving the new Si soon, so make sure to stay tuned for a full review.

