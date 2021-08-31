2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition Review: Good Night, and Good Luck

I can tell you right now the weight savings, stickier tires, reworked dampers and lighter wheels amounted to basically no discernable difference to me on public roads during my weekend loan. Editor-in-Chief Kyle Cheromcha confirmed they do help on track—there, the Limited Edition moves with more of an agile violence compared to the normal Type R, with noticeably crisper turn-in, flatter cornering, and less chassis movement over curbing.
Stopping power is kicked up, too, though a lot of those improvements probably can be attributed to the new rubber. Everything-response is quickened and sharpened and more buttoned-down—not enough to really alter the experience, but enough to rocket the Type R Limited Edition to a front-wheel-drive record 2:23.993 lap on Japan's Suzuka Circuit. That's quicker than a Ferrari F40. (Admittedly, the course's curve-heavy layout also plays a role in this particular accolade.)
Through town, despite being just a hair stiffer in Comfort mode, the car is still a Civic Type R. Which is to say, of course, that it's great.
Sweet Hand Candy
Getting into the Civic Type R means climbing into a heavily bolstered, red cloth seat I'm pretty sure was plucked straight from an intensive LAN party. It's far more comfortable than it looks, though.
Outward visibility is unbeatable owing to the wide windshield and low beltlines. So many modern sports cars are cocoons of blindspots, so the privilege of being able to see out of this car felt almost retro. (The wing doesn't inhibit rear visibility at all.) Fasten the matching red seatbelt across your chest like a beauty pageant slash, push the heavy clutch in, slide the short-throw aluminum shifter into first, and you're ready to go.