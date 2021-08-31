2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition Review: Good Night, and Good Luck

No, what I am is wary. Nearly every subsequent generation of a car has become bigger, heavier, more complicated. The Civic Type R as it is right now is very nearly perfect. And so while I have enough faith in Honda and the JDM gods that the next Type R almost certainly won't be a flop, I also wonder if it'll retain the old magic that this one does.

Happily, we're headed into what seems like a JDM revival, with recent news about the new Toyota GR 86, Nissan Z, and the return of the Acura Integra cleansing our feeds. But when it finally appears, the new Civic Type R won't find itself in the same world the old one did. The old one surfed in on a wave of combined nostalgia and triumph that we were finally getting something we've always wanted. It helped that the car was already good, but I'm also not ignorant enough to recognize that pure anticipation worked in the current Type R's favor. That is no longer the case for the upcoming Type R.

Because this is how the enthusiast community works. We got our forbidden fruit. We had a few years to get acquainted with it. And we're going to benchmark the hell out of the successor against the predecessor as soon as we can. If it's worse in any way we'll all be Very Big Mad about it. RIP to that car's forum threads and comments sections. Plus, this will all be on top of how well the new car stacks up against the other JDM warriors, too. So there's some pressure.