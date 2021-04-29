Get on the gas as early as you want. Really. The GTS sighs at your incompetence. It instantly shuffles torque and applies extra braking to the inside rear wheel, causing the mid-engined sports car to rotate even more than it already wants to. “You’re the hero here,” it assures you wordlessly. “Don’t worry about it, Ham-Fist.”
The GTS’s insane capability far outmatches how far I’m willing to push it on the canyon roads north of Pasadena. Everything—including the quick-shifting PDK of this test car—feels a bit like a video game. In the GTS 4.0, you’re definitely driving one of the best cars in the game. But with the limits this high, there’s no element of “doing the dance” like you might have to to keep a 996 GT3 connecting the bends smoothly. Here, you can pretty much do whatever you want and the GTS will make you look good. The suspension is perfectly damped, the responses are instant, and the acceleration, as mentioned above, is addictive, with power everywhere in the rev range.
And not to mention the second-generation Cayman really came into its own as far as looks go. This GTS 4.0 turns heads everywhere, though the sharp Gentian Blue Metallic finish may account for as much of the attention as the bodywork. The interior is perfect. Good-looking, functional, high-quality, comfortable. For all of the race car-capability of the GTS, you never feel as though you’re squeezing into or out of one.
You really would be mad—and irresponsible—to take the GTS 4.0 sliding through its limits on public roads, which of course begs the question, “Do you actually need this much road car?” Because if you were serious about going to the track, why not spring for the $102,550 Cayman GT4 instead? The GTS 4.0 starts at $88,750 MSRP, but selecting more than one option will bring its final price close to the GT4’s anyway.
People love to complain that Porsches are getting more and more expensive. And they are expensive, full-stop. But consider this: Both the Cayman GTS 4.0 or the GT4 provide experiences you just can’t get elsewhere for the same money. Show me a better modern car that’s this well-assembled, has a mid-mounted and naturally aspirated engine, and offers the option of a manual transmission. You can’t, because it doesn’t exist. With that in mind, the cars are actually priced right. Perhaps the truth we don’t like about Porsches costing more is that they were probably just undervalued before. Maybe they still are. Think vintage Rolexes, if you’re into that sort of thing.
So the price is the price, as far as I’m concerned. For me, the thing about the Cayman GTS 4.0—and keep in mind you’re reading the ramblings of an utter luddite here—is that it’s too damn good.