Strapped with a 4.0-liter, the Cayman builds speed in a way that lures you in and catches you off guard. You dip into the throttle and you get the sound, and it is good. It's throaty and raspy and vibrates your very bones. It is so good it becomes addictive—you just can’t let off as it overcomes you with a need to know what happens next, closer to the 4.0’s redline. So you push it again, and again, and it thrills every time. But it is an addiction nonetheless; enticing, dangerous.

The Cayman GTS 4.0 is so put-together that it seems to know how addictive and dangerous a whip of its tach needle can be, so it’s built benevolently enough to save you from your own worst instincts. That’s a long way of saying it’s a good thing the brakes are damn good. Being mid-engined, the 13-inch rear rotors can make the most of the extra weight on the rear axle (the discs measure 13.8 inches up front). This thing scrubs speed like you wouldn’t believe.

Similarly, you’ll find yourself relying on the GTS 4.0’s astounding chassis to help with the crazy late-braking—the product of your need to stay on the throttle until the engine howls all the way to redline. The GTS 4.0 sits 20mm lower than your basic 718; Porsche Stability Management is standard, as is Porsche Active Suspension Management, or PASM for those versed in Porsche-speak. Then there’s the active locking differential with Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus, which fiddles with the inside rear brake in the turns to keep the nose aimed where you want it—as if nonexistent understeer is what a Cayman needed help with.