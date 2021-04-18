Porsche Taycan Sales Almost Matched the 911 in Q1

The Porsche Taycan was tuned on the Nurburgring and rockets from zero to 60 miles per hour in 2.6 seconds. That’s quicker than the 911 S, which is no surprise if you’ve been following the evolution of electric cars, and especially one made in Zuffenhausen. With Porsche heritage and widespread acclaim, it is no wonder that sales of the Taycan were within a whisper–only a one percent difference separates the two–of the automaker’s longstanding 911 in Q1 of this year.

As my colleague Jonathon discovered on a road trip from Atlanta to the Amelia Island Concours last year, the Porsche Taycan is something to talk about. It has more-than-ample acceleration with 750 horsepower and 774 pound-feet of torque, and it has a remarkably low center of gravity. Journalists are gushing about the brand’s first all-electric sports car with superlatives like “amazing,” “innovative,” and “exhilarating," and so far no one has backed down from that stance. For even more flash, add to that notoriety its 26.2-mile world record for the longest, single continuous drift done by an electric car. It’s no wonder it’s flying out of showrooms as fast as the torque itself.

