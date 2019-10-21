New Lupin III Trailer Promises Outrageous Vintage Car Chases

Sadly, it seems the plucky Fiat won't survive Lupin III: The First, as a brief few frames at 1:09 show a plane strafing the car before it explodes. While we could shed a tear for the car, there'll be too much else going on in the film's over-the-top action scenes—a Lupin III specialty—to dwell on the matter.

Unfortunately, we can't guarantee this movie will make its way to your local AMC, as we've found nothing suggesting an English-language theatrical release will follow the film's Friday, December 6 launch in Japan. While it seems the characters' mouth movements may have been tailored to an English voiceover, as they don't quite sync with the Japanese dub, that's hardly more than circumstantial evidence for the existence of an English version, which could go straight to streaming services instead for all we know.

Should there be no dub in the works, an English-subtitled version will surface online at some point. Even without that, you don't have to know Japanese to tell a good J-turn from a bad one.