Australian Police Roll out Unmarked BMW M3 Squad Car for High-Speed Pursuit Duty

Plan on robbing a bank and using speed as your getaway tactic? Well don’t do it in Canberra, Australia. New photos surfaced on Facebook revealing that the city’s municipal law enforcement agency has quite the secret weapon in its squad car fleet: an F80 BMW M3 sedan.

The photos hail in from a closed Facebook group called Australian Police Vehicles, a community where people join to share, discuss, and add pictures of some of the country’s finest police vehicles.

Not much is known about the M3 sedan itself, but it’s got the official squad car aesthetic with integrated LED red and blue emergency flashing lights. Furthermore, it looks like it’s a facelifted “LCI” F80 M3, meaning it’s a 2016 model year example or newer. Its suave BMW Individual-only San Marino Blue exterior also indicates that this isn’t a run-of-the-mill M3.