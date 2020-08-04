There's a BMW M3 DTM Race Car Body For Sale For Just $5,900

It would seem to be build-your-own-race-car week at The Drive, where we wrapped up last Friday by fawning over a body kit that can turn an MR2 into Toyota's obscure, never-raced rally prototype. This week, we're starting with a similar body for a BMW, though unlike that Toyota kit, this shell isn't made to order. It's a preexisting body for one of BMW's outrageous M3 DTM touring cars, and it's for sale for what feels like a pittance.

Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters, or DTM, is Germany's premier touring car race series and lies somewhere between GT3 and GT2 in terms of outright pace. Before Mercedes-Benz and Audi pulled out of DTM to focus on other motorsports, the competition was fierce, though that's precisely what let the short-lived M3 DTM leave its mark. In two years of competition, it seized the constructors' championship twice in a row and propelled Bruno Spengler to a 2012 drivers' championship win.

It's a proven winning design, and anyone building a no-expense-spared E92 track car ought to leap at the chance to cheat off BMW's homework—ideally just by buying up old parts, like the M3 DTM show body listed for sale on Race Cars Direct.