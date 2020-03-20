Being a hodgepodge of Malaise-era GM parts doesn't mean it's unlivable, either. The power steering still works, and its well-preserved interior houses a more modern Pioneer sound system so you can really critique the production quality of Lynyrd Skynyrd's discography. Though its paint has faded to a shade of Fool's Gold, its body is otherwise said to be in good shape, which is why the seller asks a not-inconsiderable $12,500 for the vehicle. It's a fair request considering the prices of K-series from this era and, if anything, this lifted Impala is still probably a bargain when it comes to smiles-per-gallon—if not for you, then for onlookers.

"Always a hit at cars show or wherever you go," says the seller. "Kids can't get enough of this thing."

