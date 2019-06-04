Optimistic Dealer Asking an Outrageous $35K for This Low-Mile 1980 Chevrolet C10 Pickup Truck

It's no secret that we Americans have a soft spot for classic pickup trucks; high or low miles, perfect paint or rustic patina—it just doesn't matter. Many are even willing to pay way more than the vehicle was worth when new some 40 years ago, but does that make it alright for dealers to seek out mega cash for what's essentially a common model in uncommon condition? That's a question that begs to be answered when it comes to this low-mile 1980 Chevrolet C10 listed for sale in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Joseph Chevrolet

This handsomely brown, two-toned half-ton is clearly a stellar example of what a Chevy pickup would've looked like as it rolled off the assembly line back in the heyday of Waylon Jennings and Kenny Rogers. It's been excellently kept and only driven an astonishing 982 miles since it was originally purchased to take care of chores around a Canadian family's farm. The truck's tan interior looks to be pristine and, according to the for-sale listing, it's all original except for the tires. It was parked for years prior to being uncovered in November 2016, which is supposedly when the owners started tossing around the idea of selling it or trading it in on a newer model. Essentially, it's got all the makings of a fairytale car collector story.

Joseph Chevrolet The sign behind the windshield appears to read "look but do not touch," assuring you that this puppy is the real deal.