Custom 1972 Chevrolet C50 Is a Time Capsule From America's Golden Era

Surely you can tell that this truck's days of driving through brush to retrieve haphazard hunks of metal are gone, but that's not necessarily a con. Its teal paint job was performed as part of a somewhat-recent restoration, along with other modifications like significant frame shortening. The builder supposedly cut five feet of frame ahead of the rear wheels, as well as five feet behind, allowing the Chevy to run a standard-width eight-foot bed. Done mainly for the sake of aesthetics, the C50 now boasts a far more compact wheelbase that also helps drivability.

A refreshed 350-cubic-inch V-8 provides the needed grunt to turn the two-speed, dually rear axle which, combined with the four-speed transmission, provides a total of eight forward gears. The powertrain has been recently serviced, as has the entire brake system, ensuring that everything's in tip-top shape. According to the listing, over 30,000 miles have been put on the Chevy since its extensive restoration. A garage queen, this ain't.