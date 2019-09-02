Retro-Styled 2004 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Is a Questionable Throwback to Yesteryear
Classic American styling meets 21st-century performance thanks to the 53-03 Commemorative Edition kit, but the looks are definitely love-or-hate.
So you're in the market for a Corvette but you've arrived at an impasse: nothing beats the styling of the original, but you want something that can make today's crop of supercars nervous. Which do you choose? If you can't decide, this C1-inspired C5 Z06 currently for sale on Bring a Trailer might be the best of both worlds. Or not.
The car up for grabs is a 2004 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 that has been converted to a 1953-2003 Commemorative Edition by Advanced Automotive Technologies (AAT). Not to be confused with the much more subtly-styled factory 2004 Z06 Commemorative Edition Chevy itself put out, this kit fuses the original Corvette's looks with the underpinnings of a top-of-the-line C5. AAT built approximately 200 Commemorative Editions, helping to celebrate 50 years of American supercar dominance.
The package's most obvious changes are its new fiberglass panels that give the car the C1's signature brace-faced front end, quintessentially-1950s rear, and retro chrome bumpers that snake all the way around the exterior. In addition, the engine has had many of its components painted red and features C1-style valve covers.
As a primarily aesthetic kit, the 53-03's modifications leave much of what makes the Z06 a Z06 alone. Thus the car retains its 5.7-liter LS6 V-8 and six-speed manual transmission, although it has been fitted with an aftermarket ProCharger supercharger. That's quite the step up from the 3.9-liter I-6 and 3-speed automatic transmission found in the 1953 'Vette it honors. The car has remained in Michigan for most of its life and currently shows 24,000 miles on the clock.
What do you think? Is this conversion a worthy commemoration of the Corvette's heritage or another poorly-executed kit car?
- RELATEDChevrolet Corvette C8 Will Cost More Than $60,000 After First Year: ReportThe C8's sub-$60k price tag won't last forever, and the first-year allocation is reportedly selling out fast.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch a Hennessey-Tuned 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Beat the Dodge Demon’s Quarter-Mile TimeWith 1,200 horsepower and over 1,000 pound-feet of torque, this 'Vette is all but tame.READ NOW
- RELATED2020 Saleen S1 Could Be Your Three-Pedal, Mid-Engined Corvette C8 SubstituteWith all this hoopla about there being no manual Chevrolet Corvette, it's the ideal time to remind the world of a little-known American option.READ NOW
- RELATEDIdaho Man Reunites With Stolen Chevy Corvette Z06 After Police Recover It From Bottom of a LakePerfect time to order a new C8.READ NOW
- RELATEDJeff Gordon's Chevrolet Corvette Z06 C7.R Special Edition to Be Auctioned Off to Fight Pediatric CancerThe former NASCAR superstar is giving up his personal, special-edition 'Vette C7.R for a cause we can all get behind.READ NOW