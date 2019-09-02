Retro-Styled 2004 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Is a Questionable Throwback to Yesteryear

So you're in the market for a Corvette but you've arrived at an impasse: nothing beats the styling of the original, but you want something that can make today's crop of supercars nervous. Which do you choose? If you can't decide, this C1-inspired C5 Z06 currently for sale on Bring a Trailer might be the best of both worlds. Or not.

The car up for grabs is a 2004 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 that has been converted to a 1953-2003 Commemorative Edition by Advanced Automotive Technologies (AAT). Not to be confused with the much more subtly-styled factory 2004 Z06 Commemorative Edition Chevy itself put out, this kit fuses the original Corvette's looks with the underpinnings of a top-of-the-line C5. AAT built approximately 200 Commemorative Editions, helping to celebrate 50 years of American supercar dominance.