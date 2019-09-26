Boy’s Bunkbed Is Transformed Into Garage Lift Complete With Corvette Z06

But Ali’s son started growing up and one day while walking through Ikea, the bane of any parent’s life, his son saw a four-post bunkbed. He was enamored with the idea of climbing into his own bed, just like any precocious now five-year-old. Ali told The Drive, “[My son] instantly named them ladder beds and wanted one. The dilemma was he didn’t want to part with the car and it made no sense putting two beds in his room. So I passed it off.”

That is until he got home and did what any good father would do, he started thinking about how he could turn his son’s want into reality but to a level, only a gearhead father would. “Later that night,” says Ali, “I came up with the idea of ‘Well, what if I took the bed and built a frame to resemble a four-post lift and put the bed on top?’ My son loved the idea and my wife was supportive as she usually is after giving me the look of, ‘Where do you come up with this stuff?!’”

A few weeks later, Ali and the kids went on a Home Depot “To just get an idea of what I would need, acquire pricing, etc. With no set plan or blueprints, I walked up and down a few aisles and started designing it out in my head, Ali says, adding, “We were so unprepared, we didn’t even have a cart but luckily we brought the truck.” He then called his wife to get a few quick bedroom and bed dimensions, bought the necessary building materials and headed home to essentially build the entire thing from his own head.