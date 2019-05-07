Pink 'Barbie' Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Was the Hottest Car at NYC's 2019 Met Gala

Move over, fashion bloggers, because last night's 2019 Met Gala has given us "car folks" something to talk about, too, which means all of the internet traffic isn't solely yours today. What am I talking about? Kacey Musgraves' pink Barbie Chevrolet Corvette Z06—that's what.

Every year the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual Costume Institute Benefit, otherwise known as the Met Gala (sorry, #MetGala), corrals every celebrity and sports figure known to mankind under one roof in the name of charity. This year, everyone from the Kardashians to Formula 1 champ Lewis Hamilton was there, but none of that matters, because they all pulled up to the red carpet in rather bland (and totally expected) stretched Benzes, Bentleys, and Rolls-Royces. Surprisingly, two stars opted for something more unique: tennis superstar Serena Williams dazzled in a Lincoln Continental Coach Door Edition, and singer Kacey Musgraves in a Barbie-inspired Corvette Z06.