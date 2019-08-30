Idaho Man Reunites With Stolen Chevy Corvette Z06 After Police Recover It From Bottom of a Lake
Perfect time to order a new C8.
An Idaho man reunited with his 2007 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 after local police fished it out of the bottom of a lake. Needless to say, the 'Vette is a complete loss.
According to the Coeur d'Alene Press, the abandoned orange sports car was initially discovered by residents who happened to be going for a swim nearby. Police were called and a dive team was dispatched to Coeur d'Alene Lake's Mica Bay at Goulds Landing to investigate. After making sure the Corvette was empty of occupants, it was pulled from the lake and confirmed to be the same car that was reported stolen.
"People who were swimming near the public boat launch at Gould's Landing saw it completely submerged near the end of the launch," said Kootenai County lieutenant Ryan Higgins. "It was determined to be the Corvette that was reported stolen earlier in the day."
As of last week, the Sheriff's Office says it has no suspects but surveillance footage was being looked at. Police are now encouraging anyone with information to contact them and say the Corvette was stolen from somewhere near Stinson Loop and Wyoming Ave in the city of Hayden.
It's unclear whether the Z06 ended up in the water as part of an attempt to hide it or if it landed in the lake as a result of reckless driving but if we had to bet, we'd put money on the former.
In other stolen-car-near-body-of-water news, a Los Angeles car thief drove a Toyota Camry he stole onto the beach earlier this month, eventually getting that car stuck in the sand.
h/t: GM Authority
