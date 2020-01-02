Florida Man's Chevrolet Corvette Gets Skewered by Flying Road Sign

A Florida man is incredibly lucky to have walked away unscathed from an incident that otherwise seems like something out of a Final Destination movie. Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle incident on Interstate 95 Tuesday afternoon and upon arrival at the scene, they were shocked to find a Chevrolet Corvette C7 with a roadside traffic sign sticking out of its rear hatch after it dramatically impaled the sports car.

The Florida Highway Patrol states that the incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday near the Pembroke Road exit. However, upon initial investigation, they have no clear idea as to how the sign ended up crashing through the Corvette.

“I didn’t even see it. It just happened really fast,” the driver told local Miami news affiliate 7News. “When I was coming onto the interstate, the sign went airborne, I guess it was already airborne. I didn’t even know.”