New Jersey Town Has the Country’s Most Hilarious Electronic Traffic Signs
All right, guys. You win.
When running about on busy stretches of road, drivers don’t often think to give digital traffic signs anything more than a quick glance. But police in one New Jersey town thought of a brilliant way to grab the attention of motorists during the busiest travel days of the year with some classic Garden State humor.
Police in the town of Robbinsville, just east of Trenton, decided to take advantage of the holiday spirit and theme their safety signs as a way to help and entertain motorists. For example, plenty of people dread having to see their relatives at Christmas get-togethers. The Robbinsville PD’s recommendation?
But this isn’t the first time the town’s law enforcement agency has resorted to sly humor to get people to slow down; more specifically, at one of the the area’s busiest intersections—Route 33 and County Route 526, according to Robbinsville PD Chief Chris Nitti.
“We’re not making light of speeding, we’re trying to get people talking,” Nitti told local reporters at NJ.com. “This is the third one, the second was ‘Santa sees you when you’re speeding.’”
Nitti also said his department gained inspiration for the idea after perusing the Internet and seeing others take the same approach. We bet they got a few hints from the state of Utah’s Department of Transportation, who went viral over their hilarious digital road sign readings.
“Don’t drive high, only Ziti should be baked,” Nitti said of another note shown on a digital sign in his town. “It’s rolling on and we’re under pressure to find the next one.”
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATEDLive Flight Tracking Map Shows US Skies Are Full on a Record Holiday Travel WeekendThe great holiday migration has begun.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch a Kia SUV Come Within Inches of Hitting Roadside Worker on Snowy Alaska HighwaySnow-kyo drift, anyone?READ NOW
- RELATEDAftermath of 63-Car Pileup Closes Virginia Interstate Amidst Hectic Holiday TrafficHeavy fog and bridge icing are to blame for the initial crash.READ NOW
- RELATEDAttention Holiday Travelers: The Best Place to Poop on a Road Trip Is a Coffee ShopIf there's one thing I've learned over thousands of miles of road travel, it's that coffee houses are good for more than just a nice cup of joe.READ NOW
- RELATEDDrifting Around a Christmas Tree Is the Best Way to Decorate This Holiday SeasonA fun way of tackling one of Christmas' biggest chores.READ NOW