Man’s New 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Wrecked by Drunk Hyundai Driver After Just One Day
From the highest of highs to the lowest of lows in just 26 hours.
You may have seen stories of people waiting in line for hours to get the newest iPhone, only to open the box and drop the phone as soon as they walk out of the store. This is kind of the same thing, only the iPhone is a one-day-old Chevy Corvette C8 and the guy dropping it is actually the victim of a drunk driver’s misjudgments.
Facebook user June Bug took delivery of his shiny new Sebring Orange C8 on April 2 in Bradenton, Florida, but the Z51 Performance Pack ‘Vette was destined for a short life. It had only been in its owner's possession for 26 hours when it met its doom at the hands of a suspected drunk driver.
On April 3, he was driving on Highway 41 near Sarasota when a driver in a Hyundai Accent pulled out in front of his new Chevy. Without time to stop, he t-boned the Accent, whose owner was said to be uninsured. The impact appears to have nearly demolished the Hyundai and dealt what might be a fatal blow to the C8 as well. The front trunk, bumper, and quarter panels all appear to be severely damaged.
Although the airbags deployed, it looks like everything behind the cabin is salvageable including the 495-horsepower, 6.2-liter V-8. Paired with the Corvette's eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic, it could make for a particularly potent swap candidate. Keep an eye out for it at Sarasota-area Copart lots because, as the owner explained to The Drive, he might be getting another one next year instead.
Heads up—there's some language in this clip that's not safe for work.
Thankfully, everyone survived the incident. The C8 driver ended up needing five stitches and his passenger got a few broken fingers, but they were otherwise unhurt. The Hyundai’s driver didn’t fare quite as well and was still in the hospital as of Sunday evening. It’s hard to see a brand-new sports car get banged up, but it could've been much worse for everyone involved. The accident is a great reminder of why it's so dangerous and incredibly irresponsible to drink and drive because not everyone is so lucky.
