Man’s New 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Wrecked by Drunk Hyundai Driver After Just One Day

You may have seen stories of people waiting in line for hours to get the newest iPhone, only to open the box and drop the phone as soon as they walk out of the store. This is kind of the same thing, only the iPhone is a one-day-old Chevy Corvette C8 and the guy dropping it is actually the victim of a drunk driver’s misjudgments.

Facebook user June Bug took delivery of his shiny new Sebring Orange C8 on April 2 in Bradenton, Florida, but the Z51 Performance Pack ‘Vette was destined for a short life. It had only been in its owner's possession for 26 hours when it met its doom at the hands of a suspected drunk driver.

On April 3, he was driving on Highway 41 near Sarasota when a driver in a Hyundai Accent pulled out in front of his new Chevy. Without time to stop, he t-boned the Accent, whose owner was said to be uninsured. The impact appears to have nearly demolished the Hyundai and dealt what might be a fatal blow to the C8 as well. The front trunk, bumper, and quarter panels all appear to be severely damaged.