South Korean Police Turn DUI Checkpoints Into Autocross Courses to Avoid Coronavirus

Driving drunk endangers the lives of everyone on the road, but add the deadly coronavirus outbreak into the mix, and the police who pull over intoxicated offenders become susceptible to catching the potentially fatal ailment. Police in South Korea have come up with a way to simultaneously fight both, and it's a lot simpler than you might think.

Their answer? A tiny autocross-like track comprised of traffic cones on a wide stretch of road.

Rather than force drivers to open their window and talk to authorities as they drive by, risking exposure, police decide to test a driver's ability to navigate through a simple arrangement of cones. Traffic officers arrange the pylons into the shape of an "S" slowly narrowing the available space from three lanes, to two lanes, to just a single lane at the end of the course. Drivers who fail to properly mitigate the path are pulled over and then further evaluated on their potential impairment.