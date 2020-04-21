This Rad Euro-Built C4 Chevy Corvette Widebody Is a Cross-Cultural Masterpiece

Americans may have created the Chevrolet Corvette, but if our tendency to airbrush our favorite animal or cartoon character on the hood of our cars says anything, it's that we Americans don't really know what we're doing when it comes to tastefully modifying Corvettes. Sweden, on the other hand, sure as hell does. As this custom, one-off C4 ZR-1 that could've swept this past weekend's VRadwood show shows.

This C4 is the brainchild of Swedish car importer Jim Björk, who if his Instagram is anything to go by, likes his cars low, wide, and often American. He has owned everything from a Rocket Bunny-kitted C5 to a Dodge Viper GTS. But Björk, presumably bitten by the Corvette bug, crawled back to the Corvette this past September by importing a red C4 ZR-1—which he almost immediately began to chop up. Björk lowered the car before grafting a front bumper originally designed for the Nissan 180SX to its face, giving it an unusual but handsome front end that still looks period-correct.

The Swede ran into some problems while trying to find prefab fender flares wide enough to fit over his 18-by-13-inch Advan SA3R wheels, so rather than buy off the shelf, he and body shop GME Lackering built entirely new flares just for this application. An equally bespoke wing and a coat of aquamarine paint later, and the build was ready to conquer every car show from Gothenburg to Stockholm. It wouldn't embarrass itself at an event like Gatebil, either; it's still a ZR-1, which means a chassis overhauled by Lotus and a twin-cam V-8 producing at least 375 horsepower.