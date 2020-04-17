Show Off Your Sweet '80s and '90s Ride in Saturday's Virtual Radwood Show

Car meets used to be the best way for us insufferable car nerds to connect with one another, but during a public health crisis, hosting such an event would be downright reckless. In lieu of putting together a real car show, then, the organizers of '80s and '90s-themed show Radwood are asking denizens of the internet to remake the car show in the realm once known as cyberspace—today called social media—by posting period-correct rides and clothing to Instagram for a full 24 hours starting Saturday morning.

VRadwood, as the brains behind the virtual show call it, will be a nostalgic dive into culture, design, fashion, and technology of the late 20th century, all by way of vehicles produced between 1980 and 1999. The event will be held on Instagram from 11:00 am eastern on Saturday til the same time the following day, and can be entered by tagging a post of your period-correct vehicle with the tags #VRadwood, #RadAtHome, #Hagerty, and @radwoodofficial. These will get your post noticed by Radwood officials, who will comb feeds for their favorites, which they will nominate for advancement to a voting round that follows at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.