Man Charged With Running 50-Car Street Race During Coronavirus Lockdown

Shelter-in-place orders have brought road traffic across the globe to its thinnest in decades, much to the delight of illegal street racers. The bad apples of the car scene are taking to the roads in huge numbers, many of which are being caught and prosecuted, and not just for treating the public roads like their playground. Some face even more severe penalties, such as one Singaporean street racing coordinator, whom authorities have accused of facilitating the spread of coronavirus.

According to The Straits Times, 30-year-old Yeo Jing Cheng of Singapore is accused of organizing a car meet and street race that brought dozens of people out of social isolation for a "street cars meet up," an invitation to which can be seen below. Cheng reportedly brought an unspecified number of people greater than 10 together in the parking lot of a McDonald's near Singapore's southeast coastline on the evening of March 28, two days after Singapore codified additional laws to limit the spread of COVID-19, some of them prohibiting social gatherings of more than 10 people.