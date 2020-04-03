Coronavirus Has Replaced One Kind of Crappy California Driver With Another

If America's slow response to the COVID-19 pandemic putting millions out of work and forcing millions more to resort to telecommuting has an upside, it's that the United States' nearly 4.1 million miles of road are emptier than they've been in decades. Almost nobody but essential personnel (you know who you are—thank you for your service) are out driving, and that means there's almost no-one to cause car accidents. Rates of crashes and road casualties, accordingly, have taken a tumble, as concluded by a study released this week by the UC Davis Road Ecology Center.

Using statistics supplied by the California Highway Patrol for the 10 days following Governor Gavin Newsom's March 20 shelter-in-place order, researchers found that the state of California's average rate of roughly 1,000 collisions and 400 fatalities or injuries daily fell by almost exactly half. From March 21 through March 30, the CHP registered drops in traffic volume as steep as 60 percent, which in turn reduced the average daily crash count to just 500, some 200 of which produce casualties.

And yet, taking advantage of fewer witnesses and stretched-thin law enforcement, the bad apples of the car community have begun treating the public roads as a playground, in one case potentially helping COVID-19 spread its way through Californians.