Here's Why You Shouldn't Let Your Car Sit During the Coronavirus Lockdown

If you're trapped at home and looking for ways to pass the time but can't justify dropping $100 on a big Lego set, there's something productive you should try: Going for a drive. It won't cost you much now that gas prices are at their lowest in years, and you might thank yourself down the road.

Often one of the first things to fail on neglected cars is the battery, which naturally discharges on their own, but is kept topped-up by the alternator when the engine is running. Lead-acid batteries—the kind most used in cars—particularly dislike being run low, and bouncing between empty and full will make them die more quickly. How long your vehicle can sit without draining its battery depends on the condition of the latter, its original cold-cranking amps rating, and whether your vehicle has a mechanical issue like a parasitic draw, so it's impossible to say how often a car needs to be started to stop its battery from failing. Several minutes of driving a day should do it, but you may want to extend your drive for another reason: Your oil.