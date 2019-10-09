Sneaky Squirrel Stashes Hundreds of Walnuts Under Hood of Kia Sorento
Nutty, nutty, squirrel.
It's that time of year again when tiny and large critters alike prepare for a long, freezing winter, leading them to eat or store food in abundance ahead of hibernation. And while it's typically naughty bears who make headlines for breaking into cars in the search of picnic baskets, this time it was a sneaky squirrel who got caught storing hundreds of nuts in the engine bay of a Kia Sorento SUV.
According to KDKA, Pittsburgh resident Holly Persic noticed a strange smell flowing into the cabin of her Kia while driving down the road. The smell was accompanied by a strange sound she believed was coming from the engine, but unsure of the cause of the smell and sound, she called her husband for advice. That's when Chris Persic, according to KDKA, adviced her to safely pull over and open the hood.
Much to her surprise, she found the Sorento's engine perfectly-lined with moss, branches—and yup, you guessed it—tons of walnuts. According to the Persics, after attempting to clean the debris on their own they eventually took both of their vehicles (Kia and another truck) to a mechanic shop for inspection—where even more walnuts were found underneath the engine. Furthermore, the pickup truck allegedly showed rodent damage as well, although this time not as "innocent" as a few stashed nuts.
“I told her to pop the hood, and this is the picture she sent me,” Persic told KDKA. “Turns out my truck may have had a squirrel chew through or pull the fuel injector hose out,” he added.
Luckily, a trashcan full of nuts and a hose repair is the extent of the rodent-caused damages, so hopefully, the repair bill wasn't too high. On the other hand, Persic claims they've already requested a quote on removing the black walnut tree located on their driveway, and we have a feeling that one may be a bit more expensive.
“Funny thing is I was thinking that for how massive the tree is, and how many walnuts have fallen (and how many dents our vehicle received), there really aren’t many on the ground,” said Persic.
Hey, at least it wasn't a five-foot-long boa constrictor under the hood.
