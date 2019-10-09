Sneaky Squirrel Stashes Hundreds of Walnuts Under Hood of Kia Sorento

It's that time of year again when tiny and large critters alike prepare for a long, freezing winter, leading them to eat or store food in abundance ahead of hibernation. And while it's typically naughty bears who make headlines for breaking into cars in the search of picnic baskets, this time it was a sneaky squirrel who got caught storing hundreds of nuts in the engine bay of a Kia Sorento SUV.

According to KDKA, Pittsburgh resident Holly Persic noticed a strange smell flowing into the cabin of her Kia while driving down the road. The smell was accompanied by a strange sound she believed was coming from the engine, but unsure of the cause of the smell and sound, she called her husband for advice. That's when Chris Persic, according to KDKA, adviced her to safely pull over and open the hood.

Much to her surprise, she found the Sorento's engine perfectly-lined with moss, branches—and yup, you guessed it—tons of walnuts. According to the Persics, after attempting to clean the debris on their own they eventually took both of their vehicles (Kia and another truck) to a mechanic shop for inspection—where even more walnuts were found underneath the engine. Furthermore, the pickup truck allegedly showed rodent damage as well, although this time not as "innocent" as a few stashed nuts.