Naughty Bear Trashes 2014 Subaru Forester in Search for Gummy Bears, Poops in Back Seat

A Breckenridge, Colorado woman's 2014 Subaru Forester was trashed by a bear after she forgot a package of gummy bears in the car overnight.

Cate Siegel recalled the incident to CBS 4 Denver, explaining that on Wednesday, April 3, she returned to her home in Breckenridge in possession of a gift basket, inside which was a sealed bag of gummy bears. Normally dutiful about keeping food out of her car—which can attract bears—Siegel's vigilance happened to lapse on the same night that a bear visited her neighborhood.

As reportedly suggested by a set of animal tracks meandering through Siegel's neighborhood, a bear went around trying to break into anything that smelled of food. As evidenced by trash strewn about neighbors' yards, the bear managed to get into a few garbage cans, though its real prize lay inside Siegel's unfortunate Subaru.

"He must have just got in, went back and got in the backseat," Siegel told the local CBS outlet, speculating that the bear may have been a juvenile. "I assume he's not too big because he was able to get into my car and maneuver around."