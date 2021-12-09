Respect Your Elders Who Drive an LS-Swapped, RWD Subaru Forester

When you think of a car for the, uh, older population, you might think of something like a '90s Buick, or one of the million or so completely interchangeable crossovers. My grandma, for example, drives a Subaru Forester. I'm not sure, though, that she'd be fond of the one just featured on That Racing Channel. See, the fella that owns this 2013 Forester decided to swap in a supercharged, 6.2-liter Cadillac V8.

The Subaru's owner, Mike, explains in the video he bought the car new and found himself surprised by its performance after outpacing a 1968 Dodge Charger in a drag. That left him wanting more speed and led him to Black Market Racing in Phoenix, Arizona which built the Subaru's 2.5-liter engine to 800 horsepower. Its power was peaky, though, and the car kept snapping axles, so Mike ditched the flat-four in favor of the drivetrain from a Cadillac CTS-V.